David Lee Shaver, 66, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on May 11, 2020. A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel from 3 until 5 p.m. There will be a private graveside service. David was born in Greensboro, NC on July 2, 1953. He attended Northeast High School and was retired from apartment complex maintenance. He loved trips to the mountains, raising a garden, camping and Nascar. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Dolan Shaver. He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Roberts Shaver of Greensboro, wife, Pam Shaver of Mebane, daughters, Jessica Shaver and Ashley Shaver Hutto of Thomasville, sister, Paula Adams (Tommy) of Greensboro, brother, Dolan Shaver of Brown Summit, and grandchildren, Jordan Shaver, Lana Hutto, Tyler Hutto and RJ Graham, and his special fur babies, Sadie Mae, Della Rose and Milly. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.

To plant a tree in memory of David Shaver as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

