William "Bill" Junior Sharpe passed away peacefully on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the age of 96, at his residence surrounded by loved ones. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Guilford College United Methodist Church with the Rev. Jeremy Troxler officiating. Family visitation will be held following the service. A private burial will be held at a later date. Bill was born in Meadow Bluff, West Virginia, the son of William Reese and Pearl Mae Givens Sharpe. He was a World War II veteran, having served in the US Army. He was a founding member of Guilford College United Methodist Church, which started in his living room in 1958 and was a member of the James Tew Sunday School class. Bill owned and operated the Bill Sharpe Office Supplies for more than thirty years and the Gate City Rubber Stamp Company. He was a Master Mason and a lifetime member of the Corinthian Lodge 542. He was married to the love of his life for more than sixty-four years, Anna Rose Sharpe. He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife, Anna Rose Sharpe; three brothers, Harold, Bud and Bob; and two sisters Evelyn and Carol; Bill is survived by his daughters, Carolyn S. Willard and husband Doug of McLeansville, Sandy S. Proctor and husband Harold of High Point; four grandchildren, Sandi Mericka, Bill Sharpe, Jay Newton and Michael Rook; seven great-grandchildren, Tyler, Bryce and Wyatt Mericka; Chase Newton; Hunter, Ashley and Peyton Rook; brother Don Sharpe, sisters Shirley Wauters and Loretta Byerly. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road, Greensboro, NC 27410; Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Drive, High Point, NC 27262 or to the Boys and Girls Homes of North Carolina, 400 Flemington Drive, Lake Waccamaw, North Carolina 28450 in memory of William J. "Bill" Sharpe. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the Sharpe family. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes Lineberry
