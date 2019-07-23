NOVEMBER 7, 1926 - JULY 18, 2019 Virginia Sharpe, 92, of Reidsville, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Virginia was born in the Williamsburg community to the late William Dewey Brown and Hannah Stadler Brown and was preceded in death by her brother, William "Bill" Brown. She is survived by her husband of 72 years, J. Van Sharpe; children, Terry Sharpe (Maggie), Susan Crossland (Al), and Chris Sharpe (Diana); 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; brother, Donnie Brown. Virginia loved spending time with family and friends and never forgot to recognize birthdays and special events. She also loved traveling and collecting antiques. She was a member of Woodmont United Methodist Church for many years. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Lowes United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with the family receiving friends in the fellowship hall following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodmont United Methodist Church, 1926 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320 or Lowes United Methodist Church, 1391 NC Hwy 87, Reidsville, NC 27320. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
