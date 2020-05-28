Mary "Irene" Ingold Sharpe passed away on May 23, 2020 at Clapp's Nursing Center in Pleasant Garden, NC at the age of 97. She was born on May 9, 1923 in Guilford County, NC where she resided her entire life. She was predeceased by her husband Pete John Sharpe, her parents Eldo B. Ingold and Etta Bishop Ingold, and her brothers Johnny W. Ingold, J. Van Ingold and Clyde R. Ingold, and nephews, Paul Shepherd and Reverend Banks Shepherd. She is survived by several nieces and nephews, including Jane I. Johnson of Wilmington, NC, Ray V. Ingold of Virginia Beach, VA, Julia Ann Smith, Larry Parks, Frances Shepherd Matkins, Betty Jean Shepherd Clary, and Helen Coble Shepherd, as well as a number of grandnieces and grandnephews. Irene and Pete enjoyed a marriage of 66 years at the time of Pete's death in 2011. Irene was employed by Alamance Hosiery Mill in Alamance, NC for many years prior to her retirement. The family wishes to express its gratitude to very special family members Joanne and Max Clapp for their countless visits with Irene, both while she was living in her home and at Clapp's Nursing Center. With so many of Irene's family members residing elsewhere, Max and Joanne were crucial in keeping everyone informed of Irene's wellbeing. Thanks also to Helen Shepherd for her assistance with Irene's visits to her healthcare providers and other necessary appointments while Irene lived at home. A graveside service will be conducted by Reverend Kristin Vaughn on Friday, May 29, 2020, 1 p.m. at Mount Hope United Church of Christ, 2400 Mount Hope Church Rd, Whitsett, NC 27377 where Irene had been a member since childhood. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Hope United Church of Christ in memory of Mary Irene Ingold Sharpe. Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel is serving the family of Mary Irene Sharpe. Online condolences may be sent to www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com. Hanes Lineberry
