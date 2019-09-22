AUGUST 9, 1970 - SEPTEMBER 20, 2019 Mark Anthony Sharpe passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 in Greensboro, NC. He passed away from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy and was the longest known survivor of that disease in the world due to the unparalleled care of his parents and hundreds of healthcare providers. A funeral service will be held 2:00 pm Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Lawndale Baptist Church, 3505 Lawndale Dr., Greensboro, NC 27408. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the Church. The family will receive friends Monday, September 23, 2019 from 5:30 7:30 pm at Forbis and Dick N. Elm Chapel, 1118 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27401. Mark was born August 9, 1970 to Calvin Bobby Lee Sharpe and his wife, Vida Quesinberry Sharpe in Greensboro, NC. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, football and all types of music. He loved cars, animals, and attended many different musical concerts. Mark was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Sharpe and brother, Jeffrey Todd Sharpe. Surviving are his mother, Vida Quesinberry Sharpe; brothers, Bobby Sharpe, Jr. and Kenneth D. Sharpe; his sister, Angela Kennedy Sharpe; and seven nieces and nephews. Memorial contributions in Mark's memory may be given to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, 2306 W. Meadowview Rd., #125, Greensboro, NC 27407. Forbis and Dick N. Elm Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.