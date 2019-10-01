1926 - 2019 J. Van Sharpe, 93, of Wentworth, NC, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019. Van was born in the Bethany community to the late J. Irvin and Ollie M. Sharpe. He was preceded in death by his wife of 72 years, Virginia, and siblings Ray, Dwight, and Garland Sharpe, and Julia Connell. He is survived by his children, Terry Sharpe (Maggie), Susan Crossland (Al), and Chris Sharpe (Diana); 6 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Irene Sharpe, and brother-in-law, Donnie Brown. Van graduated from Bethany High School and NC State University. He was a WW II veteran serving in the US Army in Italy and worked in the NC School System his entire career, primarily in Rockingham County. Van was a member of Woodmont United Methodist Church and a charter member of Wentworth Volunteer Fire Department. He was an avid hunter, outdoorsman, gardener, and land developer and enjoyed wood working, with his specialties being turkey callers and furniture. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodmont United Methodist Church, 1926 Richardson Drive, Reidsville, NC 27320 or Richmond County Hospice, 1119 US Hwy. 1 N, Rockingham, NC. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
