STOKESDALE Inez Albert Sharpe, 86, died peacefully on Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Countryside Manor. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Palestine United Methodist Church followed by funeral services at 12 p.m. Interment will be held in the church cemetery. Mrs. Sharpe was born on June 13, 1933, in Rockingham County to the late Harvey Cleophus Albert and Eula Inez Purgason Albert. She was a faithful member of Palestine United Methodist Church and retired from Sears. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harold Reid Sharpe (April 2019); a grandson, Adam Sharpe, and brother Harvey Drexel Albert. Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Wesley and Carla Sharpe; daughter and son-in-law, Loretta and Jim Newnam; grandchildren, Julie Dunlap, Jacob Sharpe, Caitlin Newnam and Joshua Newnam; great-grandchildren, Ashley Sharpe, Hunter Dunlap, Peyton Dunlap and Levi Sharpe. Memorial contributions may be made to Palestine United Methodist Church, c/o Susan McGee, 490 Griffin Road, Stokesdale, NC 27357. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family. Condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
