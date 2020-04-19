JULY 3, 1931 - APRIL 16, 2020 William Robert "Ick" Shaffer was born July 3, 1931 to Edna and Aten Shaffer in Sandy Ridge, NC. Growing up in modest means on a farm, he learned early in life that the key to success was hard work. In 1950 he left the family farm to attend High Point College (as it was known then). It was there that he took his future bride Jane Shelton for a first drive in his blue Ford Crown Victoria. At HPC he was given the nickname "Ick," because of his resemblance to a cartoon character in the college paper. Bill and Jane were married in 1955 after his service in the United States Army and then settled in High Point where they raised four children. Bill was very active in Oak View Methodist Church, the Lions Club and the Purple Panthers Club of HPC, of which he is a past President. His lifelong career as an insurance salesman began with Pilot Life Insurance. He was later hired by Murray M. White Insurance in High Point. Great with numbers, he excelled at selling insurance and became very knowledgeable at his craft. He worked at Murray M White for almost 50 years and eventually became a partner in the Agency. Bill thrived on the relationships developed throughout this career and many clients became his close friends. Although he moved from Sandy Ridge in 1950, the love of the land never left him and he returned to his farm every Saturday to tend to his cattle, his crops and to enjoy Nature unspoiled. He was a true outdoorsman. Of all his attributes, many will remember Bill as a devout Tar Heel basketball fan! He attended all home games with a variety of buddies and followed the team to numerous Final Fours and Championship games. Associates at his work even attested that Bill, normally happy and kidding, would be glum the day after a Tar Heel loss!! His greatest gift was his love of people! We anticipate he will be welcomed into Heaven by his wife of 47 years, Jane, and his good friends, "Wag," Kirby and Dave. We are certain they will quickly start a card game and plan their next practical joke on some unsuspecting friend. From our father, we learned the love of Nature, how to call up a Bobwhite quail, how the poor performance of a basketball team can ruin your mood and most importantly that family and friends are gifts from God to be cherished above all else. Bill was predeceased by his wife Jane and his brother, David "Sonny" Shaffer. He is survived by his four children, Aprille Shaffer and partner Wendi Williams, Melanie Shaffer, Rodney Shaffer and wife April and Sabrina Shaffer Colvard; grandchildren, Caleb and Lindsay Shaffer and Arlo and Zane Colvard; sisters, Mary Helen "Moosey" Joyce and husband Bud and Kay Keller; his uncle, Ray Shaffer and wife Margie; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in memory of William R. Shaffer be made to the Steel Magnolias Educational Scholarship or the Baxter and Elvie Shelton Educational Scholarship at High Point University Office of Institutional Advancement, One University Parkway, High Point, NC 27268 or Pennybyrn of Maryfield, Attn: Employee Appreciation Fund, 109 Penny Road, High Point, NC 27260 (write "employee appreciation" on your check's memo line). The Shaffer family will plan a celebration of his life at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.