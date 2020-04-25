NOVEMBER 7, 1928 - APRIL 23, 2020 SANDY RIDGE Ruth Shaffer, 91, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Moses Cone Hospital. Ruth was born November 7, 1928, in Stokes County, to Charlie and Ada Belle Lemons Wilkins. She attended Mount Herman United Methodist Church. Ruth was very compassionate, caring, and was loving to all her family members and considered a grandmother by many. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Bobby Lee Shaffer; son, Michael "Mike" Shaffer, one sister, Catherine Duggins; five brothers, Larry, C.T., Junior, Dean, and Donnie Wilkins. Survivors include brothers, Terry (Shirley) Wilkins and Leo (Elizabeth) Wilkins, sisters, Ramona Priddy, Christine Henry, and Brenda (Thomas) Price; special nephews, Danny Shaffer and Robbie Wilkins; her sister-in-law, Jeannie Pulliam (Lester); special caregiver and friend, Jean Gann (Dondi). Mrs. Shaffer will lie in state from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. A private graveside service will be held at Buffalo Cemetery on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Memorials may be made to Buffalo Cemetery, c/o Juanita Joyce, 1693 NC Hwy. 770, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel 1020 Hope Beasley Rd., Sandy Ridge, NC
