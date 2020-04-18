NOVEMBER 20, 1941 - APRIL 16, 2020 Mr. Larry Ralph Sexton, 78, went home to be with his Lord Thursday night, April 16, 2020 at his residence. A graveside service will be held on Monday, April 20, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park with Pastor Jeff Turcotte and Pastor Mike Smith officiating. Mr. Sexton was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elsie Sexton; sisters, Jackie and Carol; brother, Ray; and grandson, Aaron. Larry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who cherished his time with his family. He was a dedicated Christian who trusted in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior when he was twelve years old at a Billy Graham Crusade. He enjoyed spending time working in his garden and working with wood. Mr. Sexton is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Mabel Sexton; daughters, Cheryl Smith (Mike), Deann Dye (Randy), and Anita Coggin (Chris); grandchildren, Kaitlin, Lauren, Melissa, Ethan, Emily, and Ryan; great-grandchildren, Lacie, Elena, and Judah; brother, Don Sexton (Thelma); and a host of other family and friends whom he loved. The family will receive friends following the service at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607 or visit their website for donations to specific needs.

