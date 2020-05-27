October 8, 1930 - May 20, 2020 Saralyn "Sally" Fite Severs, 89, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. A private graveside memorial service will be held in several months at Forest Lawn West Cemetery in Charlotte, NC. She was preceded in death by Jim Severs, her beloved husband of 64 years. Sally is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Debby and David Diamont; son, Randy Severs; daughter, Gail (Severs) Schneitler; five grandchildren, Ashley, David J., and Hunter Diamont, Angela Forsyth and Christopher Severs; and two great-grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Blanche Fite Talton and William Rayford Fite. Sally graduated from Central High in Charlotte and was a graduate of Mars Hill College. Vacationing with family and traveling with her husband for over 60 years were some of her favorite pastimes in addition to attending church and her Sunday school class. When not raising her children Sally worked as a secretary at NCSU and various companies in Greensboro. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Friendly Avenue Baptist Church Lottie Moon Missions fund, 4800 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service, 2951 Reynolda Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27106, is serving the Severs family and online condolences may be offered at www.salemfh.com/.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.