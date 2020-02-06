June 27, 1937 - February 4, 2020 Mrs. Karen Snyder Setzer, age 82, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Randolph County. A funeral service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Good Hope Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Garden United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 to 12 Saturday, prior to the service at the church. Mrs. Setzer was born in Guilford Co. to the late Albert Floyd and Irene Bolden Snider. She was a faithful member of Good Hope Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John "Jack" Setzer; 2 sisters; 1 brother; granddaughter Tammy Hunter; and great-grandson Caleb Ryan Hunter. Survivors include her step-children Cleo Lowe (Larry) of McLeansville, Ray Setzer (Deborah) of Greensboro, and Brenda Setzer of Winston-Salem; sisters Faye Maness and Linda Allen (John) of Greensboro; stepgrandchildren Conley Setzer (Sharron), Melanie McCraw (Mark), Ronnie Hunter, Jr. (Melanie), and Hollie Taylor (Michael); stepgreat-grandchildren Sara and Megan Setzer, Summer, Katie, Elijah and Everly Taylor. In honor of Karen, memorials may be directed to Good Hope Baptist Church, 201 NC Hwy. 62, Greensboro, NC 27406. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the Setzer family with funeral arrangements. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Drive, Greensboro, NC 27406
Setzer, Karen Snyder
To send flowers to the family of Karen Setzer, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
11:00AM-12:00PM
11:00AM-12:00PM
Good Hope Baptist Church
201 NC HWY 62
Greensboro, NC 27406
201 NC HWY 62
Greensboro, NC 27406
Guaranteed delivery before Karen's Visitation begins.
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Good Hope Baptist Church
201 NC HWY 62
Greensboro, NC 27406
201 NC HWY 62
Greensboro, NC 27406
Guaranteed delivery before Karen's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.