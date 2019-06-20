MANASSAS, VA Michael Graham Settlemyre, 54, of Manassas, VA, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019. Michael, a native of Greensboro, NC, was the son of Jerry Settlemyre and the late Alice Somers Settlemyre. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Settlemyre; a sister, Teri Finley (Scot); and his fur-babies, Bear and Carolina. Michael worked in the electrical industry both in Greensboro and Manassas. He was a champion go-cart racer at an early age and a fan of Nascar. He was a talented "fixer-upper." A graveside service is planned for Saturday, June 22 at 1 p.m. at Guilford Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Mount Pisgah United Methodist Church, 2600 Pisgah Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27455.
