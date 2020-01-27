STONEVILLE Robert G. "Tootsie" Settle, 77, died Saturday, January 25, 2020. Funeral services will be held 12 p.m. Tuesday, January 28 at Mary D. Perry Memorial Chapel in Madison. Burial will be in Eden Garden Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home.

