REIDSVILLE Rev. Judy Laverne Settle , died Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 from the chapel of Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street.
Settle, Rev. Judy Laverne
To send flowers to the family of Judy Settle, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 29
Funeral Service
Sunday, December 29, 2019
3:00PM
3:00PM
Johnson & Sons Chapel
115 Holderby Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
115 Holderby Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
Guaranteed delivery before Judy's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.