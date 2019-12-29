REIDSVILLE Rev. Judy Laverne Settle , died Wednesday, December 25, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted 3:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 from the chapel of Johnson & Sons, 115 Holderby Street.

To send flowers to the family of Judy Settle, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Dec 29
Funeral Service
Sunday, December 29, 2019
3:00PM
Johnson & Sons Chapel
115 Holderby Street
Reidsville, NC 27320
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Judy's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries