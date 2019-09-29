Jane Winfrey Settle, formerly of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019. She had been a resident at Willowdale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in New Holstein, Wisconsin for the past nine years. Born on January 22, 1923 in Greensboro, Jane was the youngest of seven daughters of Leonard Ziegler and Mamie Thompson Winfrey. A graduate of Greensboro Senior High School, she joined the Federal Bureau of Investigation in 1942 at its headquarters in Washington, DC, beginning as an analyst in the fingerprint analysis division and later entrusted with handling the private correspondence of FBI director J. Edgar Hoover. Jane married U.S. Navy veteran Henry Clay Settle on November 25, 1944. The couple eventually put down roots back in Jane's beloved hometown where they reared two sons, Stephen C. Settle, now of New Holstein, and Leonard W. Settle of Chatham, Virginia. In addition to her sons, Jane is survived by her daughter-in-law Paula H. Settle, a grandson Jesse C. Settle and his wife Yuge Liu of St. Charles, Illinois, and three granddaughters, two of whom are married: Heather L. Winter (Jason) of Kiel, Wisconsin, Erin Jane Mazaba (Guillermo) of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Devin M. Settle, also of Milwaukee. She is survived as well by two great-grandchildren, Logan Winter and Eva Mazaba, and other cherished members of her extended family. Jane was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of 60 years, and all six of her sisters. Funeral service will be held at 2:00pm on Wednesday October 2, 2019 at the Chapel Mausoleum of Westminster Gardens Cemetery in Greensboro. A time of visitation will take place from 1:00pm until the time of service. Burial will follow at the gravesite. In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for Willowdale Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, c/o Residents Council, 1610 Hoover Street, New Holstein, Wisconsin 53061. The family thanks the staff and volunteers at Willowdale, who created a truly hospitable home for Jane during the final decade of her life, as well as the devoted staff of Calumet County Hospice Agency. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Home is serving the Settle Family.
