AUGUST 1, 1950 - APRIL 8, 2020 Roseanna "Rose" Senior (Mills), age 69, of Greensboro, North Carolina, passed away on April 8, 2020 at Moses Cone Hospital. She was born August 1, 1950 in Baltimore, MD to the late Thornell and the late Lucille (White) Senior. She spent part of her childhood in Greensboro, NC and Baltimore, MD but calls New York City home as she spent her teenage years there and her extended family has called it home for decades. Rose worked for the United States Postal Service over 28 years. Her true passion was being creative in everything from writing/storytelling to fashion & interior decor. She is well known for her sense of humor, strength, generous nature, diva style and heartfelt advice. Raised in the Lutheran tradition, Rose's faith always was important to her. She was very active in her young adult life at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Greensboro, NC. She helped the church connect with her infamous talent shows. She is survived by her two daughters, Rose "Suki" Mills-Spearman (Anthony) and Lucille "CeCee" Mills; stepdaughter, Courtney Mills; grandson, Joshua Mills; niece, Nicola Senior; nephew Thornell Senior (Stacy); and five great nephews. She is preceded in death by her brother Thornell Senior. A memorial service will be held in-person or virtually on August 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1100 Curtis St, Greensboro.

