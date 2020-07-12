DECEMBER 16, 1949 - MARCH 14, 2020 William (Bill) G. Seelhorst, son of the late Robert and Ruth Smith, passed away on March 14, 2020 at the age of 70 in Greensboro NC. He was predeceased many years ago by his wife, Jude. Bill was a retired regional manager for Hajoca Corporation. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed the sport with his close friend, Mark Dill, who was like a son. He dearly loved his faithful dogs Bear and Ben for many years, and most recently, Charlie. He leaves behind his girlfriend, Dottie Overman, and cousins who loved him. Bill was cremated according to his wishes and due to the coronavirus pandemic, a memorial service has not been planned at this time. The family requests that any donations be made to SaveALabRescue.org or a no-kill animal shelter of your choice. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St.,Greensboro, NC 27407

