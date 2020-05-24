JANUARY 2, 1929 - MAY 20, 2020 Joanne Dixon Sechrest passed away peacefully at Piedmont Crossing on May 20th. Born and raised in High Point, Joanne was the last surviving member of one of the four original founding families of the city. In Sept. 1841, her Great, Great Grandfather, Thomas Sechrest, purchased 356 acres of land from the Jamestown Mendenhall family and settled in what would become the town of High Point. The Sechrest homestead included the East side of N. Main St. from the railroad tracks up to Montlieu Ave, over to Centennial, and back South again, ending at the railroad tracks. The Sechrest family donated the land for Oakwood Cemetery, and a member of the Sechrest family was the cemetery caretaker for nearly 100 years. Joanne's family also donated their side yard as the site of the original Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, and 8 generations of the Sechrest family have continued as members of Wesley Memorial. Her Grandfather, Joseph - both a casket maker and an undertaker, founded his funeral service in 1897, and his son, Robert, later joined him. Together, they formed J. W. Sechrest and Son Funeral Service. Joanne was preceded in death by her parents Robert Hamilton Sechrest and Florence Baxter Sechrest as well as sisters Betty Baxter (Clontz), Nancy Jeanne, and Victoria (Dixie) Snider (a cousin who was raised as a fourth daughter). She was a popular graduate of High Point High School, where she was Head Cheerleader and active in the student government. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree from Woman's College (now UNC-Greensboro). Upon graduation, she began her career with Alderman Studios where she devoted her entire working career. After 30 years of dedicated employment, she retired in 1983 as Head of the Retouching Department. She was a member of the Junior League of High Point where she remained a Sustainer Emeritus until her death and was also a volunteer at High Point Regional Hospital for many years in the office of the Chaplin and knitted hundreds of caps for newborn babies. Joanne was a "die-hard" Duke basketball fan as her mother was a graduate of Trinity College which later became Duke University. Joanne is survived by her extended family: Victoria (Vicki) Snider Shipman and husband Roy; Alice Snider Walden and husband Barry; Edgar (Bucky) Snider, Jr; nephew Bob Clontz; Robert (Bobby) Hoskins and wife Willodean; Stephen Hoskins and wife Alexandra; Susan Hoskins Mendenhall and husband Russ; Tom Hoskins; Joanna King; and Cathie Thompson and husband Mark. A heartfelt expression of gratitude is expressed to the entire staff of Piedmont Crossing where each staff member provided love, care, and supportive assistance to Joanne for the past 22 months. A graveside service and interment will be at the Sechrest/Baxter family plot within Oakwood Cemetery at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, May 26. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions to The Community Clinic of High Point, which Joanne lovingly supported, would be appreciated. Sechrest Funeral Service is proudly assisting the last member of its namesake. Online condolences for the Sechrest family may be made at www.sechrestfunerals.com Sechrest Funeral Service of High Point 1301 East Lexington Avenue, High Point, NC 27262
