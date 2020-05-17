NOVEMBER 24, 1929 - MAY 16, 2020 Reidsville, NC Edna Earle Manley Seay, 90, of Reidsville died Saturday May 16, 2020 at the Hospice Home of Rockingham County. Private graveside services will be held in Reidlawn Cemetery. There will be no formal visitation. Edna Earle was a former employee of Jefferson Standard Life Insurance and then worked as a receptionist with Dr. E. H. Reynolds and Dr. Paul Mabe followed by Dr. Angus McInnis and Dr. Paul Mabe. She was a longtime member of First United Methodist Church followed by Woodmont United Methodist Church in Reidsville, Much love was extended by these people. Mrs. Seay was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Edmund P. Seay, on January 24, 2012. They were married for 61 years. She was also preceded in death by her father Lester H. Manley, her mother Edna Somers Manley and a special aunt Sue Manley. She is survived by her daughter: Sandra Seay and husband John Cook of Reidsville, her son: David Edmund Seay and wife Christine of Conover, NC, grandchildren: Joshua, Kyle, Tyler, and Christopher Seay, great grandchildren: Ethan, Liam, Ariana, Claire, and Greyson Seay, brother: Fred "Billy" Manley and wife Celeste, niece: Laura Robins, nephew: Judd Manley and his sons Lynn "Billy" Manley and Jax Manley plus many other dear relatives and friends. Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near. Still loved, still missed and very dear. Until we meet again may God comfort you in the palm of his hand. This, I know, through Jesus I have loved and still love my dear husband Edmund P. Seay. Memorials may be sent to the charity of the donor's choice. Citty Funeral Home is assisting the Seay family. Online condolences may be sent to www.cittyfh.com Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.