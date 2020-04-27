AUGUST 31, 1951 - APRIL 23, 2020 Steven Charles Seawell, 68, of Greensboro, NC went peacefully to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Beacon Place with his wife of 42 years by his side. He was a native of Guilford County, attended Page High School and retired from Southern Foods. Survivors include his wife Beverly DeBerry Seawell of the home, daughters Stephanie Williams (Joey), Stacee Silvestri (Tony), brother Jeffrey Seawell (Teresa) and grandchildren Jackson & Rachel Williams and Evan & Brooklyn Silvestri. Memorials may be made to Mount Pisgah UMC, 2600 Pisgah Church Rd, Greensboro, NC 27455. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

