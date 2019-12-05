JULY 13, 1961 - DECEMBER 3, 2019 David Eugene "PawPaw/Uncle David" Seawell, 58, of Climax passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at his home. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Loflin Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bud Rowe officiating. The family will receive friends following the service at the funeral home. He is preceded in death by his mother, Adele Weaver Seawell, and father-in-law, Cloyd Stafford. Surviving is his wife of 39 years, Tonya Stafford Seawell; daughter, Cori Lynn Seawell (Josh Lohr); son, Ronnie Seawell (Emily); father, Ronald Eugene Seawell; grandchildren, Ella Seawell, Charlie Seawell, Elizabeth Seawell and Kane Lohr; sister, Lori Seawell; brother, Tracy Seawell (Evalin) and mother-in-law, Shirley Stafford. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Seawell family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 W Swannanoa Ave Liberty, NC 27298
