NOVEMBER 1, 1945 - DECEMBER 13, 2019 GREENSBORO - Elizabeth "Betty" Bishop Searls, 74, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019 after a long illness. Betty was born on November 1, 1945 to Sue Elizabeth and Samuel Emmett Bishop in Richmond, VA. She was raised in Dinwiddie, VA, attended Dinwiddie County Schools and graduated a year early in 1962. She earned a degree in business education from Virginia Commonwealth University in 1966. While taking graduate courses, she met Roger Lee Searls and married on June 18, 1967 in Petersburg, VA. During Roger's time in Vietnam, Betty worked as a high school teacher. Upon his return, Betty and Roger moved to Chicago and started a family, eventually settling in Greensboro. Betty is survived by Roger, her husband of 52 years; her four children, Brian Searls of West Hartford, CT, Beth Searls Almy (Charles) of Greensboro, Eric Searls (Ashley) of Greensboro, and Melissa Searls Cavanaugh (Ryan) of Greensboro. The greatest joys of her life were her ten grandchildren, Justin, Alex and Amelia Searls; Caroline, Miranda and Nicholas Almy; Drew and Will Searls; and Mallory and Samantha Cavanaugh. Betty is also survived by her brother, Buddy Bishop; her brother-in-law, Paul Searls; and many nieces and nephews. She was proceeded in death by her parents; her sister, Connie Rose; her in-laws Fred and Thelma Searls; and her sister-in-law, Charlotte Searls. When Betty was not spending time with her grandchildren, she enjoyed traveling with Roger. Whether it was to the North Carolina beaches, the Blue Ridge mountains, or far beyond, she was always up for an adventure with Roger by her side. Betty believed in participating in life and showing up for others. She encouraged her children to pursue their passions and to build strong family foundations. Traditions, both new and old, were important to her. It was all about spending time together. A drop-in gathering of friends and family will be held at Christ United Methodist Church on Thursday, December 19, 2019 between 3:00 5:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of the donor's choice. The family would like to thank the caregivers at Spring Arbor of Greensboro and Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro for the special care they gave to Betty during her illness. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.