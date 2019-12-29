MADISON Mrs. Lillie Bell Searcy, 80, died Thursday, December 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, December 30, 2019 at Goodwill First Baptist Church in Madison. Burial will be in the Church Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Perry-Spencer Funeral Home.
