GREENSBORO Zannie D'Angelo Seagraves, 56, died Monday, April 6, 2020. Service will be at God's House of Deliverance, 1212 Randolph Ave. at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, April 10. Regional Memorial Cremation and Funeral Services is in charge.

