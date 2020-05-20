GREENSBORO Virginia Ruth Seagraves, 84, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Guilford Memorial Park. Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel is assisting the family.

