The family of John William Seabolt will hold a private Celebration of Life service on Sunday, October 20th, 2019. John went to be with the Lord on August 22nd, 2019 and was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Mary, and survived by wife, Debbie, brothers Tommy and David (Peggy), and sister, Evelyn (West) Baldwin (Doug). John will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him, and the family extends our heartfelt thanks for the prayers of all.
