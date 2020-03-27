NOVEMBER 20, 1935 - MARCH 21, 2020 David Scurlock, son of the late David C. Scurlock and Julia Scarborough Scurlock, born in Greensboro, formerly of Lumberton, NC and Sylva, NC, passed away surrounded by family on Saturday, March 21, 2020 in Sylva. Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Helen Payne Scurlock, a son, David Caesar Scurlock III, daughter Mary Helen Scurlock Hartbarger (James), four grandchildren, and 1 great-grandson. A celebration of life will be held in Sylva and in Lumberton at a later date. Appalachian Funeral Home 165 Skyland Dr., Sylva, NC 28779

To plant a tree in memory of David Scurlock as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries