APRIL 30, 1936 - JULY 8, 2020 Thomas Bernard Scullion, Jr., of Greensboro, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his home peacefully. A private memorial service will be held for the family and friends at Hanes Lineberry North Elm Chapel, 515 North Elm Street. Thomas was born April 30, 1936, in Jersey City, New Jersey, the son of the late Thomas and Viola Mackenzie Scullion. Tom attended Saint Peters University, Fordham University and Brandeis University. He retired as professor emeritus of social work from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) and was the founder of the UNCG Department of Social Work exchange program with the University of Strathclyde School of Social Work and Social Policy. Thomas also served in the Army as a first lieutenant early in his life. Mr. Scullion was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Gail Pastorini Scullion. Surviving are his sons, Chris Scullion (Sherry) of Browns Summit and Brendan Scullion (Stephanie) of Burlington; daughter, Alicia Moore (Gary) of Greensboro; brother, Dennis Scullion (Connie); grandchildren, Gary T. Moore (Corey), Ryan Moore (Britney), Allison Moore, Mackenzie Scullion, Christopher Long and Zachary Mertel and great-grandchildren, Kyle and Lily Moore and Lucy Moore-Myers. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
