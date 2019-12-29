GREENSBORO Joanne Walton (Naylor) Scruggs, 73, died Sunday, December 22, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, January 4, 2020, at South Elm Street Baptist Church. George Brothers Funeral Service is assisting the family with arrangements.

Service information

Jan 4
Memorial Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
11:00AM
South Elm Street Baptist Church
4212 South Elm-Eugene Street
Greensboro, NC 27406
