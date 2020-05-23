OCTOBER 8, 1927 - MAY 21, 2020 Mary Lee Holder Scotton, age 92 years, of Staley, NC, passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Cambridge Hills in Pittsboro, NC. Known as Mary Lee to her siblings and friends, Mary Lee was born in Staley, NC on October 8, 1927 to Greg and Georgia Shephard Holder. She was the ninth of ten children. There will be a private graveside funeral service. Mary Lee will lie in repose at Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty on Monday, May 25, 2020 from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. for family and friends. In addition to her parents, Mary Lee was preceded in death by her husband Charles; two sons, John Avery Scotton and Thomas Alex Scotton; two grandchildren, Leah Scotton and Clara Scotton; three sisters, Ila Holder Ferguson, Colleen Holder Whitley, Annie Dare and Holder Lineberry; six brothers, Thomas Holder, RC Holder, George Holder, Walter Patterson (Buck) Holder, James Vernon (JV) and Lonnie Holder. Surviving are Mary Lee's children, Charles Michael Scotton (Jan), Dr. Phillip Scotton (Judy), Dr. Mary Lynn Scotton Piven (Joe), Walter Gregory Scotton, James Scotton (Kim), Dr. David Scotton (Laurie), Paul Scotton (Joanne), Sarah Scotton Ellington (Tim); 15 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Special thanks to the caring staff at Cambridge Hills, Hospice of Chatham County as well as Fr. Michael Allegretto of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Please share your thoughts and memories with the family at www.LoflinFH.com. Loflin Funeral Home of Liberty is honored to serve the Scotton family. Loflin Funeral Home 212 W. Swannanoa Ave.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.