Thomas "Tom" W. Scott, 82, passed away December 15, 2019. An 11 a.m. memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Irving Park United Methodist Church. Tom was born October 10, 1937 in Miami, FL to the late Walter Harry and Virginia Scott. He graduated from the University of Miami with a BS in industrial engineering and retired from Western Electric (now Lucent). He was a member of Irving Park United Methodist Church, enjoyed playing bridge, and was a master gardener. Preceding him in death was a sister, Carol Junnier. Surviving is his wife, Elizabeth Scott, daughter, Cathy Weaver (Mike), stepsons, John Fuller (Robin) and Bryant Fuller (Carla). Additionally, he is survived by a sister, Eleanor Scott, as well as grandchildren, Amy and Zack Weaver, Johanna, Miles and Mattie Fuller. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. Please send memorial contributions in memory of Tom to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel is assisting the Scott family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.