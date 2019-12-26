Teresa Anne Collins Scott, 83, a resident of Spring Arbor, passed away on Monday morning, December 23, 2019. She was born in Guilford County on March 12, 1936, the daughter of the late Howard and Grace C. Bailey Collins. Teresa was married to Joseph Franklin Scott, Sr., who preceded her in death. She was a member of the former Glenwood Church of God and for many years served as a caregiver to her grandchildren as well as members of her church and community. Teresa is survived by her son, Joseph Franklin Scott, Jr. of Julian, and two grandchildren, Autumn Scott and Dayna Scott Evans and great-grandson, Levi Evans. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel, conducted by the Reverend Avon Craven. Interment will follow in Guilford Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers memorials are requested to be made to the Hospice and Palliative of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com .
Scott, Teresa Collins
To send flowers to the family of Teresa Scott, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Dec 28
Funeral Service
Saturday, December 28, 2019
2:00PM
2:00PM
Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel
6000 West Gate City Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27407
6000 West Gate City Blvd.
Greensboro, NC 27407
Guaranteed delivery before Teresa's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.