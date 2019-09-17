JULY 10, 1934 - SEPTEMBER 15, 2019 On September 15, 2019, Jesus took Sally by the hand and led her through the pearly gates to sit at the right hand of God, surrounded by her family at the Hospice Home in Burlington. Sally was born in Albemarle, NC on July 10, 1934. She graduated from Greensboro High School. Sally retired from Western Electric after 29 years of service. She was a member of the American Pioneers. She was of the Methodist faith. She was married to K. Harold "Gus" Scott for 44 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, Hugh C. Cody and Mary L. Cody and a brother, Hugh J. Cody. She is survived by her son, Ken Scott of High Point; daughter, Monica S. Bowman (Patrick) of Graham; two grandsons, Brandon and Tyler; a great-granddaughter, Kori; and many nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held at the Rich & Thompson Chapel in Burlington on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 12 p.m. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. prior to the service. Burial will be immediately following the service at Alamance Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance-Caswell. Condolences may be offered at www.richandthompson.com. Rich & Thompson Funeral Service 306 Glenwood Ave., Burlington, NC
