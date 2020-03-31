JUNE 8, 1930 - MARCH 27, 2020 Mrs. Ruth Metz Scott, 89, resident of Jamestown, died March 27, 2020 at Adam's Farm Living and Rehabilitation Center. She was born June 8, 1930 in Forsyth County, a daughter to the late Harwell C. and Willie Cook Metz. A resident of this area since 1976, she worked with High Point City Schools and was a member of Jamestown United Methodist Church and the Fortney Sunday School Class. Previously, she attended Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church where she taught kindergarten over twenty years. Surviving is her husband, J. Wesley Scott of the residence; three sons, Mark Scott and wife Marcia of Jamestown, Greg Scott and wife Sherry of Thomasville, and Darrell Scott of Charlotte; and five grandchildren, Addison, Harrison, Wesley, Valarie and Win Scott. A memorial service at her church will be announced at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Jamestown United Methodist Church, 403 E. Main St., Jamestown, N.C. 27282. Condolences may be made through www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, N.C. 27262
