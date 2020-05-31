JUNE 15, 1955 - MAY 23, 2020 Ronald W. Scott, 64, of Greensboro, NC passed away peacefully Saturday May 23, 2020. A graveside service will be held 11:00AM Saturday June 6, 2020 at New Garden Friends Meeting House Cemetery with Rev. Tom Raven officiating. The family will greet friends from 5:00PM to 7:00PM Friday June 5, 2020 at the Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services Kernersville Chapel. A native of Guilford County, NC, Ronald was the husband of 39 years to Angela Hackney Scott and the son of the late Fred William Scott and Rachel Stimpson Scott. Ronald served for 30 years and retired as a Corporal from the Guilford County Sheriff's Department. Survivors include his wife, Angela of the home; daughter, Emily Scott Hutcherson and husband, David of Greensboro, NC; grandson, Cameron; brother, Harold Scott and wife, Kay of Summerfield, NC; nephew, Chris Scott; niece, Mindy Scott McCarthy and husband, Patrick; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Friends and family may view, and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Doctors and nursing staff of Hospice of the Piedmont and the Hospice Home of High Point for their compassion and excellent care for Ronald and his family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Duke Heart Transplant Program Fund, 1200 West Morgan Street, Suite 1200, Durham, NC 27701. "A new heart also will I give you, and a new spirit will I put within you: and I will take away the stony heart out of your flesh, and I will give you an heart of flesh." Ezekiel 36:26, KJV Pierce-Jefferson Funeral Services 213 West Mountain Street, Kernersville, NC 27284

