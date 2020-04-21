APRIL 3, 1937 - APRIL 19, 2020 Quesell "Scotty" J. Scott, 83, passed away Sunday afternoon, April 19, 2020, at Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation in Eden. A crypt-side service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday at Overlook Mausoleum. Mr. Scott will lie-in-state at Fair Funeral Home from 12 noon till 5 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday morning for anyone wanting to come by and pay their respects and sign the register book. The service will be live-streamed on Fair Funeral Home's Facebook page for those that cannot attend the service during the restrictions that have been imposed on the number of attendees. Mr. Scott was born April 3, 1937 in Leaksville, NC (Eden) to the late Jesse Quesell Scott and Mary Hensley Scott. He served in the NC Army National Guard. Scotty worked at Fieldcrest Mills as a supervisor in his early years and later retired as owner & operator of Scotty's Carpet & Oriental Rug Cleaners and also Clean-Co. He used to be a member of the Bass Pro Fishing Tour. He was an avid UNC Carolina fan and also a Washington Redskins Fan. His main passion in sports was golfing. Quesell was preceded in death along with his parents by his first wife and mother of his children, Sylvia Almond Scott. He is survived by his wife, Joan Heffinger Scott of the home; daughters, Kelly Harger and husband Rob and their children, Graham, Will, Andrew and Matthew Harger of Oak Ridge; Kim Shropshire and her husband Bobby and their children of Eden; son, Kenny Scott and his children of Reidsville; sister, Frances Scott of High Point; stepson, Rocky Turner and wife Gail and their children, Clark Turner and Leigh Wallace; step-daughter, Susan Kasten and husband Roy and their son, Josh; stepson, Payton and wife Angie Turner and their daughter, Brielle. Memorial contributions may be made to Leaksville Moravian Church, 712 McConnell Street, Eden, NC 27288. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd., Eden, NC 27288
