GREENSBORO Julia Richardson Scott, 64, died Monday, December 30, 2019. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday at George Brothers Funeral Service, 803 Greenhaven Dr.

Service information

Jan 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
1:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Dr.
Greensboro, NC 27406
Jan 4
Wake
Saturday, January 4, 2020
12:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Dr.
Greensboro, NC 27406
