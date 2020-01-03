GREENSBORO Julia Richardson Scott, 64, died Monday, December 30, 2019. A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday at George Brothers Funeral Service, 803 Greenhaven Dr.
Scott, Julia Richardson
To send flowers to the family of Julia Scott, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 4
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 4, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Dr.
Greensboro, NC 27406
803 Greenhaven Dr.
Greensboro, NC 27406
Guaranteed delivery before Julia's Funeral Service begins.
Jan 4
Wake
Saturday, January 4, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
George Brothers Funeral Service
803 Greenhaven Dr.
Greensboro, NC 27406
803 Greenhaven Dr.
Greensboro, NC 27406
Guaranteed delivery before Julia's Wake begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.