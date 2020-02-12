Gerald Duane "Jerry" Scott, 80, died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at his home in Reidsville, NC. A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Main Street United Methodist Church in Reidsville. A native of Warren, Ohio, Jerry was the son of Williard John and Kathryn Mae Snyder Scott and had lived in Reidsville since 1988. Jerry was a graduate of Miami University in Oxford, Ohio, where he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity. After graduation, he proudly served in the United States Coast Guard. After his service, he entered into the metal industry with Youngstown Sheet and Tube in Youngstown, Ohio. He left Sheet and Tube to start a variety of metal service centers in northeast Ohio. His final company startup was Tri-State Steel in Reidsville, NC, where he worked until his death. His passions, aside from Tri-State Steel, were horse racing, saltwater fishing, and most importantly his five grandchildren. Along with his parents, he was pre-deceased by his brother Williard J. Scott. Survivors include his wife Anne McKnight Scott of the home; daughter Laurie Skrobola and husband Andy of Six Mile, SC; son Steve Scott and wife Cheryl of Reidsville; grandchildren Ashley Scott (Mike) and son Luca, Grace Scott, Nicholas Skrobola (Meredith), William Skrobola, and Benjamin Skrobola. The family will see friends following the service for lunch in the church fellowship hall. Memorials may be made to Main Street United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 338, Reidsville, NC 27323-0338 or Old Friends Thoroughbred Retirement Farm, 1841 Paynes Depot Rd., Georgetown, KY 40324. Citty Funeral Home of Reidsville is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to cittyfh.com. When thinking of Jerry, lift a glass of scotch, place a bet on the horses, and hum a few bars of Amazing Grace. Citty Funeral Home 308 Lindsey St Reidsville NC 27320
