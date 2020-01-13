FAIRFAX, VA Jack Scism, 87, died Saturday, January 11, 2020. A graveside service will be held at 1:00pm, Friday, Jan. 24 at New Garden Friends Cemetery, 801 New Garden Road, Greensboro.
