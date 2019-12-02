MARCH 16, 1947 - NOVEMBER 29, 2019 OAK RIDGE Mr. Bruce James Schweickert, 72, passed away Friday, November 29, 2019. He was born March 16, 1947 in Illinois to the late James Ewald and Sarah Baker Schweickert. Bruce was a very giving man with a heart bigger than most understood. He was a man of many interests and his strong desire for continuous learning was as great as his love for his family, especially his grandchildren. Bruce was nice to everyone, and even though he was introverted, and loved his solitude, he was full of humor, endless wisdom, support and great advice to all who knew him. He was a goal-oriented man who loved to walk. He actually achieved circum-navigation of the globe in steps. He also loved his cat, desserts, Mercedes', and opera. He will be missed by all who knew him. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Deborah; and a brother, Richard Berg. Surviving are his wife, Sherri Lynne Isgar Schweickert; two daughters, Heather Perrell and Katherine Rafaniello (husband, Matt); two sons, Christopher Soto (wife, Heidi) and James Soto (wife, Theres); seven grandchildren, Jennifer (husband, Matt), Savannah, Nicholas, Isabella, Alexander, Johnathan, and Violet; one great granddaughter, Madison; one sister, Cathy Hockel (husband, Greg); and several nieces and nephews also survive. A funeral service for Mr. Schweickert will be held at 1:00PM, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Kernersville Chapel. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Webster Park IL. The family will receive friends from 12:00PM-12:45PM prior to funeral service. In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27284. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.