MARCH 11, 1947 - FEBRUARY 6, 2020 Evans Funeral Home announces the death of Mrs. Kaye McKinney Schwartz, age 72, of Winder, Georgia, who entered into rest Thursday, February 6, 2020. Mrs. Schwartz was born in Greensboro, North Carolina, the daughter of the late William P. and Margaret Harrelson McKinney and was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Schwartz is preceded by a sister, Charlotte Hicks, a brother, Kenneth McKinney, and her husband, Peter Schwartz. Survivors include two sons, Chris Brooks and his wife Pepper of Winder, Georgia and C.J. Capp and his wife Linda of Greensboro, North Carolina; five grandchildren, Christian Brooks of Winder, Alexander and MacKenzie Capp of Greensboro, and Marissa and Maggie Brooks of Greensboro. In accordance with Mrs. Schwartz's wishes, the body has been cremated and a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
Schwartz, Kaye McKinney
