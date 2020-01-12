MARCH 11, 1938 - DECEMBER 23, 2019 Mr. Daniel "Dan" Schwalbe, 81, resident of High Point, passed away suddenly on Monday, December 23, 2019. Dan was born in Victoria, Minnesota, a son to Clarence William and Girlinda Meuwissen Schwalbe. Growing up on a farm in Minnesota, Dan learned the lessons of hard work, faith, and integrity. After graduating from the University of Minnesota with a degree in Agricultural Education, Dan had a brief career as a high school teacher, before beginning an over 30 year career with Ciba Geigy (now Novartis) in Greensboro and Basel, Switzerland, leading the Global Corporate Leadership and Sales Training Group. After retirement from Ciba Geigy, Dan established the Schwalbe Group Alliance and continued his valuable sales training programs. He was a dedicated professional and was still being sought after to the day he passed. After retirement, Dan loved to travel around the world with his partner of 30 years, Barbara Plott. He loved seeking out new places to surprise her and to add to their list of adventures. A comment recently written about Dan said, "He was fair, but firm, kind and tolerant of others foibles. Always welcoming, supportive, and approachable: great qualities of leadership. And above all, fun to be around! One of the most positive influences in my adult life." Dan is survived by his daughter, Amy (Schwalbe) Baughman of Ogden, Utah; his granddaughter, Austin of Utah; two great grandchildren, Eden and Abel of Utah; his sister, Carol (Schwalbe) Pratt and her husband Bob of Minnesota; and partner, Barbara Plott of High Point. A celebration of Daniel's life is scheduled for Friday, January 17, at 2:00 p.m. at Cumby Family Funeral Service, 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point. The family will greet friends starting at 1:30 p.m. prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lake Auburn Memorial Church, 7460 Victoria Dr. Victoria, Minnesota 55386 or to the University of Minnesota College of Agriculture, 200 Oak St. Northeast, Suite 500, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55455. Condolences shared at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive High Point, North Carolina 27262
Schwalbe, Daniel "Dan"
To plant a tree in memory of Daniel Schwalbe as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.