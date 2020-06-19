MARCH 30, 1934 - JUNE 18, 2020 Mrs. Merlyn Eleanor O'Dell Schultheis passed away on June 18, 2020. Merlyn was born in Lakeland, FL on March 30, 1934 to Marvin Harold O'Dell and Eleanor Bowman O'Dell. The family later moved to Lake Wales, FL, where Merlyn grew up and was educated. She worked as a computer programmer and operator at Florida Citrus Canners, moved to Fort Wayne, IN and continued her computer career until she met and married Robert Schultheis, a student at Indiana University. He later transferred to Florida Southern College in Lakeland, FL and Merlyn became a stay-at-home mom. Bob's company transferred the family to Jamestown, NC in 1965, a move that the whole family loved. Merlyn was predeceased by her parents. Survivors include her husband, Robert Paul Schultheis Jr. of the home; five daughters, Karen Allen (Tom) of Seffner, FL, Katherine Ferretti (Lewis) of Jamestown, Robin Breland (Russell) of Archdale, Laura Jeffreys (Dick) of Graham, and Tracy Hodge (Dennis) of Emerald Isle; seven grandsons; four granddaughters; and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving is her sister, Jean O'Dell Schinbeckler (Kaye) of Valrico, FL; her brother, Marvin Lee O'Dell (Ellen) of Clarksville, TN; and several nieces, nephews and a cousin, Dr. Robert Lee Bowman (Dell) of Gainesville, FL. Merlyn was an active member of several clubs and organizations but especially Emmanuel Lutheran Church in High Point. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial service and columbarium inurnment will be scheduled there at a later date. The family requests that those desiring to remember Merlyn do so with a gift to her beloved church at 1401 Heathcliff Rd., High Point, NC 27262. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Dr. High Point, NC 27262
