FEBRUARY 26, 1931 - NOVEMBER 16, 2019 Wayne Anton Schroeder was born February 26, 1931 to Gus and Carrie (Boot) Schroeder in Saginaw, Michigan. The Schroeders moved to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania a few years later. Wayne was a born engineer. He attended Dobbins Technical High School in Philadelphia where he was an excellent student and graduated first in his class. There he also developed a love of music and played the clarinet. Wayne served in the U.S. Army from 1955-56. His basic training was at Fort Jackson, South Carolina followed by assignments in Mojave, California and Hanau, (West) Germany. While in the Army, Wayne worked motor pool assignments, including engineering and maintenance on tanks, personnel carriers, and other military vehicles. After his time in the Army, Wayne honed his skills as a mechanical engineer at Philadelphia Gear and other companies until taking a job with the Chase Bag Company, where he would spend the rest of his career. In 1963, the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office issued a patent for Wayne's "Plastic Liner Inserting Machine," which he developed for Chase Bag. Two years later, the company transferred Wayne to their facility in Reidsville, North Carolina where he ultimately became plant superintendent. Wayne retired from Chase Bag in 1993. Even in his spare time, Wayne was always the engineer. He performed a complete restoration of a 1930 Ford Model A and loved working on projects at his home and on his property. Wayne also enjoyed classical music, baking bread, and meals with friends. A highlight of his life was a trip to Trinidad and Tobago with his loving and devoted wife, Muriel Coward Schroeder. The trip was inspired by Muriel's love of adventure and Wayne's life-long appreciation of Robinson Crusoe. Wayne adored and beamed with pride over his wife, Muriel, son Chris, and daughter-in-law Franceska. Wayne and Muriel built a wonderful home and life in Reidsville, where they enjoyed their work, the company of their friends, and the fellowship of the Holy Infant Catholic Church. They also were excellent parents to many pets, most recently their beloved dogs, Schatzie and Ikee. Wayne passed away November 16, 2019. Graveside services will be conducted 3 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 in Evergreen Memory Gardens Reidsville, NC. The family will see friends 2 till 3 p.m., Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Citty Funeral Home before the service. He lost his dear wife one year ago. Wayne had no siblings. He is survived by his son and daughter-in-law. In lieu of flowers, please send a memorial gift to the North Shore Animal League America, 25 Davis Ave., Port Washington, New York 11050. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
