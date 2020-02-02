JULY 5, 1961 - JANUARY 31, 2020 Sally M. Schott, 58, died Friday evening, January 31, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by the people she loved. Sally was born July 5, 1961 in Greensboro, NC to the late William Albert and Rebecca Collins Mauldin. She was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church and a dedicated volunteer with Greensboro Urban Ministries. Sally was an avid tennis player, gardener and cook. A loving wife, mother, and grandmother, she especially enjoyed spending time with her two grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Mark K. Schott; three daughters: Kelley S. Holoman (Jeff) of Summerfield, Walker Schott (Davis Womble) of Winston Salem, Sarah Schott of Greensboro; brother, Will Mauldin (Sandra) of Rock Hill, SC and her two grandchildren: William and Palmer Holoman. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greensboro Urban Ministries, 305 W. Gate City Blvd. Greensboro, NC 27406 or Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave. Greensboro, NC 27405. Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel.
