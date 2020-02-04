JULY 5, 1961 - JANUARY 31, 2020 Sally M. Schott, 58, died Friday evening, January 31, 2020 at her home after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by the people she loved. Sally was born July 5, 1961 in Greensboro, NC to the late William Albert and Rebecca Collins Mauldin. She always had a love for plants, animals, and people, and her green thumb was the stuff of legend. Sometimes to the chagrin of her parents and, later, her husband, Sally was always up for bringing home and helping an animal in need. She was also a dedicated volunteer at Greensboro Urban Ministries. Sally had a deep love of sports and competition. Whether on the tennis court or over a game of cards, Sally was a fierce competitor. She also instilled this love of competition into her daughters and spent many years cheering them on from the side of the pool at swim meets. But most of all, Sally was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Family meant the most to her and her definition of family did not stop at blood relatives. Sally was so very welcoming and treated everyone like family, especially when it came to sharing her love of cooking at the holidays and Sunday dinners. A breast cancer survivor, Sally faced this recent diagnosis with incredible grace and optimism. She grew close to her caregivers and her family cannot offer enough thanks to the providers at Northern Family Medicine, Cone Cancer Center, the Mayo Clinic, and Hospice of Greensboro. She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Mark K. Schott; three daughters: Kelley S. Holoman (Jeff) of Summerfield, Walker Schott (Davis Womble) of Winston-Salem, Sarah Schott of Greensboro; brother, Will Mauldin (Sandra) of Rock Hill, SC and her two grandchildren: William and Palmer Holoman. A visitation will be held Wednesday, February 5 from 5:30 to 7 at Forbis & Dick Funeral Service-Guilford Chapel, 5926 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro, NC 27410. A Mass will be held on Thursday, February 6, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 2715 Horse Pen Creek Rd., Greensboro, NC 27410. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Greensboro Urban Ministries, 305 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406 or Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
