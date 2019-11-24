CLEMMONS Zeke Monroe Schofield, Jr., 59, died Friday, November 22, 2019. A visitation will be held at 12:30 pm on Monday, November 25, 2019 at Parkway Baptist Church, 1411 Benjamin Pkwy, Greensboro, NC 27408 with the service starting at 2:00 pm.
