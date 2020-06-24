Greensboro Robert "Bob" W. Schneider, 73, died Sunday, June 21, 2020. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 25 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church. Covid-19 restrictions will apply. Forbis & Dick Guilford Chapel is assisting the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Schneider as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

