Angeline Schlosser, age 102, of Greensboro, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A graveside service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Angeline Schlosser was born October 26, 1917 in Pomeroy OH to the late Salvador and Marie Puglia. She graduated from St. Leo's Nursing School in 1940 and was a faithful member of St. Pius X Catholic Church. Angeline was a 67-year survivor of breast cancer. Mrs. Schlosser is survived by her children Marie Cooper (Norbert), Andrew R. Schlosser (Patricia Brown), and Samuel C. Schlosser (Christine), grandchildren Angelia Cheek (Travis), Norbert L. Cooper Jr. (Kim), Jeffery S. Schlosser (Teri), Jennifer Bates (Eddie), and Christina Miller (Jeffrey), six great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren, two great-great-great-grandchildren, and special godson Patrick O'Rourke. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Andrew J. Schlosser Jr., and her brother Charles Puglia. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Saint Pius X Catholic Church at 2210 N. Elm St., Greensboro, NC 27408, or the American Cancer Society at 7027 Albert Pick Rd., Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
